Europeans express ‘grave concern’ over IAEA report on Iran

AP National News

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The foreign ministries of Germany, France and Britain have expressed “grave concern” over the latest report by the UN’s nuclear watchdog that said Iran continues to produce uranium metal, which can be used in the production of a nuclear bomb. The International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna has confirmed that Iran has produced uranium metal enriched up to 20% for the first time, and has significantly increased its production capacity of uranium enriched up to 60%. The western European countries on Thursday called the moves by Iran “serious violations” of Tehran’s commitment under the deal — which promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for limits on its nuclear program, and is meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb.