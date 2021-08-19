Skip to Content
Elder denies showing gun to woman during domestic argument

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and MICHAEL R. BLOOD
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry Elder, a talk radio host and a leading Republican candidate in California’s recall election, denies his ex-fiancee’s accusation that he once displayed a gun to her during a heated 2015 argument. Alexandra Datig worked on Elder’s show when they were engaged and lived together.  In documents provided to The Associated Press, Datig described an emotionally abusive 18-month relationship with Elder. She said she never reported the gun incident to police and moved out after they agreed on a financial settlement. In a statement Thursday, Elder said he “never brandished a gun at anyone.” He didn’t address her other claims. Elder is among 46 candidates in the election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

