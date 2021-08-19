DaCosta, Peele dare a new generation to summon ‘Candyman’

AP National News

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“Candyman” was always more than a surface level horror film. The 1992 film dealt with class, race and trauma. But almost 30 years later, a new version, in theaters Aug. 27, reclaims and recenters the narrative around the Black experience. The original drew some criticisms at the time but proved to be a formative film for a young Jordan Peele, who saw it as a landmark for representation. Following the success of “Get Out,” Peele set his sights on a “Candyman” film and signed up-and-coming director Nia DaCosta to take the reins. The movie is expected to be a breakthrough for DaCosta as well as a conversation-starter.