China premier vows to punish officials over flood deaths

AP National News

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has vowed to hold officials accountable over mistakes during recent floods that led to the deaths of hundreds of people in a major provincial capital, including 14 who were trapped when the city’s subway system was inundated. More than than 300 people were killed in last month’s floods in Henan province, including at least 292 in the provincial capital Zhengzhou. Li visited the tunnel of the Zhengzhou’s subway line where passengers recorded harrowing video of flood waters pouring in and filling cars above head height on July 20.