Asia stocks fall as delta variant worries take center stage

By ANNABELLE LIANG

Associated Press

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets are falling as worries surrounding the spread of the delta variant again take center stage. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1.6% on Friday. Benchmarks in Seoul, Shanghai and Sydney fell. Traders are watching mounting infections around the world, including in New Zealand, which is in lockdown after reporting its first outbreak in six months. Wall Street closed out another choppy day of trading on Thursday. The benchmark S&P 500 started the day in the red before gaining 0.1% to 4,405.80.