Published 8:47 am

Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony

By TOM HAYS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial has resumed testimony, describing in more detail how she says she was abused by the singer during a relationship. Jerhonda Pace is the first government witness. She told jurors in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday that she was a 16-year-old virgin and a Kelly’s fan club member when he invited her to his mansion in 2010. On Thursday, she testified that he sometimes videotaped their sexual encounters and demanded she wear pigtails and dress like a Girl Scout. The 54-year-old Kelly has denied accusations that he preyed on Pace and other victims.

