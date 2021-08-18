Cardinal in serious condition after contracting COVID-19

AP National News

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A high-ranking Catholic cardinal who has COVID-19 is in serious condition and has been sedated. Cardinal Raymond Burke tweeted on Aug. 10 that he had caught the coronavirus. Officials at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which Burke founded in La Crosse, Wisconsin, issued a statement Tuesday saying Burke is in serious but stable condition at an undisclosed location. He has been sedated and is on a ventilator. The shrine asked that no one make any further inquiries about his condition, saying such communications can become a burden. Burke has built a reputation as a fiercely conservative cleric and one of Pope Francis’ staunchest critics.