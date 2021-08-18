Bangladesh disputes study into alleged forced disappearances

AP National News

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is disputing a Human Rights Watch investigation into disappearances of government critics and others as built on questionable, uncorroborated allegations that security forces were involved. The rights group earlier identified 86 people as still missing after allegedly being targeted by security forces. The group is urging the United Nations to independently investigate. An official at Bangladesh’s embassy in Washington says the study was based on interviews with unidentified individuals and there was “zero evidence” to corroborate that kidnappings happened. Human Rights Watch mainly blames the disappearances on the Rapid Action Battalion, an elite anti-crime force that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government credits with crushing Islamic militancy.