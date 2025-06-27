Santa Barbara Voices Weigh In: Was Trump’s Strike on Iran Reckless or Justified?

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — “This could have led to nuclear war.”

Public opinion over the recent U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities remains sharply divided, with most Republicans backing the strikes while Democrats voice strong opposition, according to multiple national polls.

Locally, former State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson condemned the strike as “reckless” and a potential trigger for nuclear war, while former Santa Barbara City Councilman Dale Francisco defended it as a long-planned, decisive move that “weakened the Iranian regime.”

In a televised interview following the strike, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth defended the operation, stating, “This was an historically successful attack and we should celebrate it as Americans… it gives us a chance to have peace, a chance to have a deal, and an opportunity to prevent a nuclear Iran, which is something President Trump talked about for 20 years and no other presidents had the courage to actually do.”

Hegseth’s comments came amid reports that the strike may have only set Iran’s nuclear capabilities back by months, despite claims from U.S. officials that the program was destroyed. Iran’s Supreme Leader publicly rejected the U.S. assessment, declaring that President Trump “grossly exaggerated” the attack’s impact.

Polls Show Support, But Caution

A June 27 Axios/Tyson Group poll found that 55% of Americans support the strikes after learning they targeted uranium enrichment sites, up from 43% beforehand. Support among Republicans surged to 82%, while only 33% of Democrats and 44% of independents backed the operation.

A separate Quinnipiac University poll showed deeper divisions, with 81% of Republicans supporting the strikes, compared to 75% of Democrats opposing them. A Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted earlier in the week found that only 36% of Americans overall supported the strikes, while 49% opposed further action.

Local Leaders Debate Legality, Strategy

Jackson criticized the operation as lacking transparency and accountability.

“It’s very hard also to rely on the words of this president who is known to be exaggerating, hyperbole if not straight out lying,” she said. “This was a reckless and feckless effort… done through enormous incompetence.”

She also raised constitutional concerns, warning, “Hopefully we won't be dropping too many more bombs on other countries… without certainly getting the approval of Congress so that these unconstitutional acts will stop.”

Francisco pushed back on that characterization, calling the strike the result of careful, long-term planning.

“This was not some fly-by-night operation. This is a very, very well thought out and apparently highly successful operation,” he said. He added that the plan had been in development for 15 years and dismissed leaks questioning the strike’s effectiveness as politically motivated.

Republican Rift or Fringe Debate?

Some far-right figures within the Republican Party, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, criticized the decision, calling it a “bait and switch for Trump supporters.” Francisco downplayed those criticisms, citing a CBS News/YouGov poll showing 85% of Republicans supported the action.

“This is the first time I'm aware of Marjorie Taylor Greene and AOC agreeing on American foreign policy,” he said.

While Francisco emphasized that Trump was not seeking a prolonged conflict—“one operation and we’re done”—Jackson warned the strike could provoke more hostility.

“Did we make it worse by bombing the heck out of them? That remains to be seen,” she said. “There are other ways to resolve a problem other than bombing somebody.”

Ongoing Tensions with Iran

The strike marked a dramatic escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions. Iran responded with missile attacks on Israeli cities and a U.S. base in Qatar. According to the Associated Press, Israeli air raids destroyed dozens of Iranian missile systems in what defense officials called “Operation Rising Lion.”

Despite Hegseth’s assertion that the airstrike “destroyed” Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, U.S. intelligence sources cited by Reuters and The Washington Post have indicated that Iran’s program may only be delayed by a few months. Analysts warn the full ramifications of the attack are still unfolding, especially as ceasefire negotiations remain fragile.

Jackson concluded with a cautionary note: “If this doesn’t make Iran more effective in its efforts to undermine our country, to put our people at risk, that would be surprising.”