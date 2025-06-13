WATCH: The Grand Military Parade in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. – On Saturday, a military parade will make its way through the streets of Washington, D.C. This will be the first time the capital has hosted a military parade since 1991, held to commemorate the end of the Gulf War.

Saturday's parade will celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, and will take place at 3:30pm PST/6:30pm EDT on June 14th – which also happens to be President Trump's 79th birthday.

The parade will kick off at 23rd Street NW, near the Lincoln Memorial, then proceeds along the National Mall, past the White House and the Washington Monument, until it reaches its endpoint at 15th Street NW.

More events are planned along with the parade including the 250th Birthday Festival, a concert, and a firework show.

The parade may further escalate current civil unrest happening nationally. In the past week, mass presentations have taken place in Los Angeles and major cities all over the country, protesting recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and deportations.

Over 2,000 "No Kings" protests will also take place Saturday across all 50 states to speak against "authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy."

Several communities on the Central Coast will be taking part in the "No Kings" protests, including Santa Barbara, Oxnard, Lompoc, and Santa Maria.

