Kansas once required voters to prove citizenship. That didn’t work out so well
Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans made claims about illegal voting by noncitizens a centerpiece of their 2024 campaign messaging. And they plan to push legislation in the new Congress to require proof of U.S. citizenship from voters. Yet there’s one place with a GOP supermajority where linking voting to citizenship appears to be a nonstarter: Kansas. The state imposed a proof-of-citizenship requirement over a decade ago that grew into one of the biggest political fiascos in the state in recent memory. The law ended up blocking the voter registrations of more than 31,000 U.S. citizens who were otherwise eligible to vote. It ultimately was halted by the federal courts.