A Dutch citizen is sentenced to 3 years in prison in Russia for punching a police officer
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has sentenced a Dutch citizen to three years in prison after he was found guilty of punching a police officer. Harry Johannes van Wurden was arrested and placed under house arrest following an altercation with a police officer in central Moscow in October. Russia media said that van Wurden punched the officer in the face following a disagreement about a knocked-down road sign. Van Wurden was found guilty of using violence against a government official. A number of foreign nationals from the U.S. and Western Europe have been jailed in high-profile cases in Russia in recent years.