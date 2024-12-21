A road accident in a remote part of western Iran left 9 dead and 14 injured

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State media in Iran reports that an intercity bus has plunged into a ravine in the country’s west after the driver lost control of the vehicle, killing nine passengers. State TV said six of the nine victims were killed immediately at the site of the accident in the Pa-alam area on the road linking the towns of Andimeshk and Pol-e-Dokhtar. Three more died in nearby hospitals. It said another 14 passengers were injured. The remote mountainous area is located some 450 kilometers (280 miles) southwest of the capital Tehran. The official IRNA news agency said the passengers were soldiers traveling from the south to the west of the country. The bus was carrying 27 people.

