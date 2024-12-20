Verdicts expected for 8 people on trial over their role in the beheading of a teacher in France

PARIS (AP) — Eight people accused of assisting an Islamic extremist who beheaded a French history teacher outside his school will hear the verdicts in their cases. Samuel Paty was killed near Paris on Oct. 16, 2020, by an 18-year-old Russian of Chechen origin, who was shot to death by police. Those who have been on trial on terrorism charges since the end of November are accused of providing assistance to the perpetrator or organizing a hate campaign online before the murder took place. Paty’s shocking death left an imprint on France, and several schools are now named after him. Prosecutors have requested sentences ranging from 18 months suspended to 16 years in prison against the defendants.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.