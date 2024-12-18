Michigan man pleads guilty to federal hate crime following mass killing plot targeting gay people

A 22-year-old man has admitted to a plot intended to kill multiple people at a political party headquarters in Michigan and at a nearby bar because he associated both places with gay people. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Michigan says that Mack Davis pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Flint to committing a hate crime by attempting to carry out a mass killing. Court documents say Davis conducted online research and posted on social media about mass killings in 2023 and 2024. Authorities also found writings about mass killers in his Owosso, Michigan, home. Tactical gear, two firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a crossbow and bomb-making parts also were found.

