Marshall withdraws from Independence Bowl matchup against Army

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (AP) — Marshall has withdrawn from the Independence Bowl after a coaching change resulted in much of its roster jumping into the transfer portal. The Thundering Herd were slated to play Army on Dec. 28 in Shreveport, Louisiana. But the Independence Bowl and Louisiana Tech have announced that the Bulldogs will take on the 19th-ranked Black Knights instead. Marshall said it pulled out “after falling below the roster minimum that was deemed medically safe.” The 10-3 Herd beat Louisiana-Lafayette 31-3 last weekend to win the Sun Belt Conference Championship for the first time.

