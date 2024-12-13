What to stream: MrBeast jumps to TV, Little Big Town’s holiday special and Squid Game: Unleashed

The griping Vatican-based movie thriller “Conclave” about picking a new pope and Stephanie Hsu starring in the dark comedy series “Laid” as a woman whose former lovers keep unexpectedly dying are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. There’s a Little Big Town Christmas special on NBC, the video game Squid Game: Unleashed offers an online battle royale for up to 32 players and Dwayne Johnson stars as Santa’s bodyguard in the movie “Red One.” And internet star MrBeast becomes the host of his own reality competition show on Prime Video called “Beast Games.”

