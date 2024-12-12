Prominent human rights attorney quits international court over failure to prosecute Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — A prominent human rights attorney has quietly parted ways with the International Criminal Court to protest what he sees as an unjustified failure of its chief prosecutor to indict members of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government for crimes against humanity, The Associated Press has learned. The Chilean-born Claudio Grossman, a former law school dean at American University in Washington and president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, was appointed special adviser to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan in 2021. In that unpaid position, he advised Khan on the deteriorating human rights situation in Venezuela.

