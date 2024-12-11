Oregon lawmakers to hold special session on emergency wildfire funding

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers are convening for a special session to discuss emergency wildfire funding after a record wildfire season in the state. The blazes scorched a record 1.9 million acres, largely in rural eastern Oregon, and destroyed over 40 homes. According to Gov. Tina Kotek’s office, fighting the fires cost the state over $350 million, making it the most expensive wildfire season in Oregon history. Kotek has asked lawmakers to approve $218 million, largely so that state agencies can pay the contractors that helped fight the blazes and provide resources. Oregon is among several states, including California, Wyoming and North Dakota, that have requested federal disaster declarations this year to help with wildfire recovery costs.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.