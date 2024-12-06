Princess of Wales takes another step in return to public life after chemotherapy with carol service

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales is taking another step in her return to public life following cancer treatment as she hosts her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. This year’s concert is designed to celebrate the support people give to one another, especially as they struggle through difficult times, a theme that may have particular resonance for the princess after abdominal surgery and chemotherapy forced her to step back from public duties for much of 2024. The princess, often referred to simply as Kate, alluded to this in a letter thanking the 1,600 people invited to attend the event because of their efforts to help others in their communities.

