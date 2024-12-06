Skip to Content
Melania Trump says heading to the White House for the second term is much different than the first

By
Published 7:43 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump says preparing to enter the White House for the second time looks a lot different from the first time. She said Friday that now, “You know what you need to establish. You know what kind of people you need to hire for your office.” She was speaking on “Fox & Friends” in a rare television appearance. She showed off her holiday ornaments for sale and her memoir as Christmas approaches.

