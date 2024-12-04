Guehi to face no action after again defying rules by writing religious message on rainbow armband

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi will face no formal action from the English Football Association despite defying its rules for a second time by writing a religious message on his uniform during a Premier League campaign celebrating LGBTQ+ inclusion. Guehi and Palace were contacted by the FA and reminded of English soccer’s kit regulations after he wore a rainbow armband with “I love Jesus” written on it for a Premier League match against Newcastle on Saturday. That was in contravention of an FA regulation stating religious messages on clothing, boots or other equipment is prohibited. Guehi then wrote a similar message on the armband against Ipswich on Tuesday.

