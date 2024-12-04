GivingTuesday estimates $3.6B was donated this year, an increase from 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. donors gave $3.6 billion on Tuesday, an increase from the past two years, according to estimates from the nonprofit GivingTuesday. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, now known as GivingTuesday, has become a major annual day for nonprofits to fundraise and otherwise engage their supporters. In both 2022 and 2023, nonprofits in the U.S. raised $3.1 billion on GivingTuesday. This year, 18.5 million people made donations to nonprofits and another 9.2 million people volunteered. Both the number of donors and the number of volunteers increased by 4% since 2023, according to the nonprofit GivingTuesday’s estimates.

