Outcry in Brazil as video shows a Sao Paulo police officer throwing a man off a bridge

Rio de Janeiro (AP) — A military police officer in Sao Paulo threw a man off a bridge and into a river in early Monday morning, , prompting immediate backlash. Footage shown on local television stations showed several police officers seen on a bridge beside motorcycles. At one point, one of them approaches a man in a blue T-shirt and lifts him up by the legs before tipping him over the edge. It wasn’t clear as of Tuesday morning whether the man survived. Even in a state where police violence is on the rise, the footage was shocking and prompted outcry.

