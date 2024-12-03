Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult lead thriller about the real FBI manhunt for a white supremacist leader
AP Film Writer
Forty years ago, on Dec. 8, 1984, one of the largest manhunts in FBI history came to an explosive end on Whidbey Island in Puget Sound. The person they were after was Robert Jay Mathews, the leader of a white supremacist group. The dramatic episode is chronicled in the new film “The Order,” a 1970s-styled thriller starring Jude Law as an FBI agent who connects the dots of the violent crimes arising in the Pacific Northwest and Nicholas Hoult as the enigmatic Mathews. Directed by Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel, it opens in theaters Friday.