France’s government looks on the brink of collapse. What’s next?

PARIS (AP) — France’s minority government looks in its final hours as opposition lawmakers from the left and the far right vowed to topple Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s Cabinet. A no-confidence vote is scheduled Wednesday at parliament in the wake of a divisive budget debate, with a great chance of being successful. If the motion passes, Barnier’s Cabinet would be the shortest-lived government in France’s modern history. President Emmanuel Macron would be in charge of appointing a new prime minister. The parliament’s fractured composition would remain the same.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.