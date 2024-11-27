Conservatives love him. Liberals disdain him. For residents of a Maine town, it’s more complicated

NORTHEAST HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Few people in America have done more to advance conservative causes than Leonard Leo. Years ago, the then-unknown conservative lawyer began executing a plan that has helped reshape the U.S. courts and Republican politics, an effort that culminated in Trump’s first term with the appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices. The success moved Leo out of the shadows, making him a hero to conservatives and a villain to liberals. But for his neighbors on a sparsely populated island off the coast of Maine, the equation is more complicated.

