One person is dead and 13 are hurt after a bus carrying foreign tourists crashed in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — One person is dead and 13 others were rushed to New Zealand hospitals after a bus carrying international tourists collided with two other vehicles on a rural highway on Wednesday, emergency services said. The ambulance service said two people were in a critical condition and four others seriously hurt after the crash in the Waikato region of the North Island. New Zealand’s police would not say what countries the tourists were from, or which vehicle the person who died was travelling in.

