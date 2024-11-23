Uruguay’s once-dull election has become a dead heat in the presidential runoff

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguayans are returning to the polls for a second round of voting to choose their next president. In Sunday’s election, the conservative governing party and the left-leaning coalition locked in a close runoff after failing to win an outright majority in last month’s vote. It’s a hard-fought race between Álvaro Delgado, the incumbent party’s candidate, and Yamandú Orsi from the Broad Front, a coalition of leftist and center-left parties that governed for 15 years until the 2019 victory of center-right President Luis Lacalle Pou — overseeing the legalization of abortion, same-sex marriage and the sale of marijuana in the small South American nation.

