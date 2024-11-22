Ex-Colorado football player dedicates time to fulfilling wishes for older adults

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Former Colorado wide receiver and Olympic freestyle skier Jeremy Bloom has made it his mission to fulfill as many wishes as possible for older adults through his foundation. The list of granted wishes range from taking veterans back to Normandy to helping wannabe authors publish a book. He’s staged concerts for musicians, assisted some in daredevil feats such as jumping out of an airplane and even lined up a meeting between an Olympic athlete and former President Barack Obama. Last weekend, he brought a 72-year lifelong Colorado fan in end-stage kidney failure back to Folsom Field for his first visit since 2004.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.