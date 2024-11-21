Bear cub returned to the wild after being harassed by locals in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina wildlife officials say a bear cub has been returned to the wild after it was pulled from a tree as a person posed for a photo. The state’s Wildlife Resources Commission says the bear was released last month in a remote mountain area. In April, the commission investigated a report of people harassing bear cubs in Asheville. A video shows cubs being pulled from a tree and one person posing with a cub. No charges were filed. Only one cub was found and she was taken to a rehabilitation facility. Staff determined that the cub could survive in the wild and she was released with a tracking collar.

