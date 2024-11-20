Trump’s incoming chief of staff is a former lobbyist. She’ll face a raft of special interests

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Donald Trump prepares to return to power, his victory is likely to embolden those who think they can get his ear. That raises the prospect that his second administration could face many of the same perils as his first, which was sidetracked by foreign lobbying scandals. That will test the ability of Susie Wiles, his incoming chief of staff, to manage a growing number of high-powered figures — including Trump’s children, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and billionaires like Elon Musk. Wiles herself is a former lobbyist, but Trump’s transition team rejected any suggestion that her history would make her susceptible to pressure.

