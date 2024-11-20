Top health official in New Mexico leaves after less than 2 years on the job

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Health Secretary Patrick Allen is leaving after less than two years on the job. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement Wednesday, saying Allen would be stepping down at the end of the day. She did not give a reason for his departure. He is the latest in a long line of cabinet secretaries to leave the Lujan Grisham administration since she took office in 2019. Lujan Grisham’s health policy advisor, Gina DeBlassie, will lead the state Health Department until a replacement is named.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.