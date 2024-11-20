Former doctor is sentenced to life in prison after conviction for sexually abusing patients

NEW YORK (AP) — A former doctor has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing multiple patients, including children, over the span of years in the New York area. Darius A. Paduch, a former urologist, was sentenced Wednesday. He had been found guilty in May following a trial where 11 victims testified about being abused by Paduch and dozens more submitted statements to the court, federal prosecutors said. Paduch, 57, has maintained his innocence and has said some of his methods of touching patients were medically necessary. His attorney said they would file an appeal.

