Fans can step up to the plate for Red Sox CEO’s memorabilia at auction

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston auctioneer is taking bidders out to the ballpark with an auction of a team executive’s Red Sox memorabilia — including four World Series trophies. Items belonging to former Red Sox President and CEO Larry Lucchino will be auctioned starting Saturday with proceeds going to his family foundation, which funds charities throughout New England. Items include Lucchino’s Commissioner’s Trophy and ring from the curse-ending 2004 World Series. Other items include 2004 and 2007 championship banners and an electric guitar signed by Boston rockers Aerosmith when they performed at Fenway in 2010. Lucchino died in April at the age of 78. The auction starts Saturday.

