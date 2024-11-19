US support for Ukraine and Israel is eating into weapons stockpiles, Indo-Pacific commander says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are eating away at critical U.S. weapons stockpiles and could hamper the military’s ability to respond to China should a conflict arise in the Indo-Pacific. That’s according to the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Adm. Samuel Paparo cautioned Tuesday that the U.S. providing or selling billions of dollars worth of air defenses to both Ukraine and Israel is now impeding his ability to respond in the Indo-Pacific. He told an audience at the Brookings Institution in Washington that “it’s now eating into stocks, and to say otherwise would be dishonest.”

