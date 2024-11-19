North Carolina GOP bill would weaken next Democratic governor and attorney general

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans have advanced legislation that would weaken the powers of the incoming governor, attorney general and schools superintendent. All those are Democrats who were elected two weeks ago. The final measure was made public Tuesday shortly before the GOP-controlled House started debate during a lame-duck General Assembly session. Republicans are likely to lose their veto-proof majority beginning in January following electoral losses in the House. So this could be the best chance to move partisan changes as Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper leaves office. The bill would prevent Gov.-elect Josh Stein from choosing State Board of Elections members starting next summer and give that authority to the Republican state auditor.

