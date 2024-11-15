Police make 2 arrests after brief fan-fight at high-security France-Israel soccer match

PARIS (AP) — Paris police made two arrests after a brief fan-fight at a Nations League soccer game between France and Israel. Police chief Laurent Nunez said Friday that stadium stewards “immediately contained” the scuffle inside the Stade de France national arena on Thursday night. Speaking to broadcaster France 2, Nunez said: “We were extremely reactive.” Around 10 minutes after the game kicked off, scuffles broke out in the top section of the stand behind one of the goals. Some of those involved had Israeli flags draped over their backs. It was not clear what caused the altercation and security intervened after around one minute. The match finished in a 0-0 draw with no further incidents inside the stadium.

