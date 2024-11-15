Man hands in 80 firearms and ammunition during Denmark weapons amnesty

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Some 80 firearms, 140 kilograms (309 pounds) of ammunition and a hand grenade likely dating to World War II that a man found when he was clearing a house have been handed over to Danish police. The weapons were handed to police as part of a nationwide amnesty called by authorities in a bid to prevent criminal groups from getting hold of unauthorized arms. Police said people can turn in weapons without risking prosecution during November. The Scandinavian country has in recent years seen an increase in violence between criminal gangs fighting over territory and drugs. During the first 12 days of amnesty, some 8,402 items have been handed in, according to official figures.

