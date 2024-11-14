In Cyprus, Ukrainians learn how to dispose of landmines that kill and maim hundreds

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — In a Cypriot National Guard camp, Ukrainians are being trained on how to identify, locate and dispose of landmines and other unexploded munitions that litter huge swaths of their country, killing and maiming hundreds of people, including children. Analysts say Ukraine is among the countries worst affected by landmines and discarded explosives as a result of Russia’s ongoing war. According to U.N. figures, some 399 people have been killed and 915 wounded from landmines and other munitions since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Cyprus Foreign Ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis said the country has helped train almost 100 Ukrainian armed forces personnel so far over the last two years.

