UN nuclear head to visit Iran for talks on country’s nuclear program as next Trump presidency looms

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says he will travel to Iran in the coming days to hold talks regarding the country’s nuclear program. The visit comes amid wider tensions gripping the Mideast over the Israel-Hamas war and uncertainty over how U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will approach Iran. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mariano Grossi, said Sunday he will have high level meetings with the Iranian government and hold technical discussions on all aspects related to the joint statement agreed with Iran in March 2023, which is intended as a path forward for cooperation between the IAEA and Iran.

