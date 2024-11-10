Indonesia’s new leader calls for collaboration with China before heading to the US
BEIJING (AP) — Indonesia’s new leader has called for collaboration rather than confrontation with China. President Prabowo Subianto made the remarks at a business forum in Beijing on Sunday after the signing of $10 billion in investment deals with Chinese companies. Subianto and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier agreed to deepen ties, elevating security to a fifth “pillar” of cooperation. The Indonesian leader is headed next to Washington and then Peru and Brazil for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and Group of 20 summits. He is making his first overseas trip since taking office three weeks ago.