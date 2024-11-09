Former Greek opposition leader Kasselakis departs left-wing Syriza

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Stefanos Kasselakis, a businessman who burst into Greek politics over a year ago, says he’s leaving left-wing Syriza, the country’s main opposition party he had led, and forming his own. Kasselakis announced he was leaving Syriza Friday after a two-day party congress refused to consider his leadership candidacy in a contest that will take place later this month. Kasselakis, 36, has lived most of his life in the U.S. and only entered Greek politics in May 2023 as a candidate in a national election. He unexpectedly entered the party leadership contest to replace longtime leader Alexis Tsipras and triumphed in September 2023.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.