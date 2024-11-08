Gunman who wounded a man before fleeing into the subway is arrested, New York City police say

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have apprehended a man who they say shot and wounded another man on a Manhattan street and then fled into the city’s vast subway system. The shooting led to delays during the Thursday morning commute. Police say Eduardo Diaz was apprehended at his home in Queens on Friday. The 25-year-old faces attempted murder, assault and other charges. No date has been set for his arraignment. Prosecutors say they won’t have any information about Diaz’s possible lawyer until his court appearance. Police have declined to say how Diaz might have known the victim and what might have sparked the shooting.

