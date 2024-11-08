2 men accused of plotting to shoot at immigrants are convicted of attempting to kill federal agents

Two men have been convicted of attempting to murder federal agents ahead of a planned trip to the Texas-Mexico border to shoot at immigrants illegally crossing there and any federal agents who might try to stop them. Western Missouri’s top federal prosecutor said Friday that a jury in federal court in Jefferson City, Missouri, found 34-year-old Jonathan O’Dell of Warshaw, Missouri, and 39-year-old Bryan C. Perry of Clarksville, Tennessee, guilty of more than 30 felony counts each. O’Dell’s attorney declined comment, but Perry’s attorney said he would appeal. Prosecutors say both men co-founded a militia group and recruited others for their planned 2022 trip. Both could face life in prison.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.