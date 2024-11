WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Senate contest between Democratic incumbent Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick is still too early to call. McCormick has a roughly 31,000-vote lead, which has been dwindling as outstanding votes continue to be counted. The roughly half of a percentage point margin between the candidates also qualifies the race for an automatic recount.

