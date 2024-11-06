Prince William, in biodegradable sneakers, attends his Earthshot environment awards in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Prince William wore white biodegradable sneakers as he walked the “green carpet” at his Earthshot Prize environmental awards ceremony in South Africa. Wednesday’s awards are the centerpiece of a four-day climate and conservation-focused trip to Cape Town, South Africa by the heir to the British throne. The Prince of Wales set up the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to help entrepreneurs develop their climate-friendly businesses and it awarded five businesses with $1.2 million in grants. William said in a speech on stage “we want to make this the decade in which we transform the world for good, one solution at a time, from the ground up.”

