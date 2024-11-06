Skip to Content
No call yet in Iowa’s closely contested 1st Congressional District

Published 1:55 pm

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Associated Press as of Wednesday has not called the race in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District because the margin is close enough that it could prompt a recount. Incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks had a narrow lead over Democrat Christina Bohannan in a rematch of the 2022 race, when Miller-Meeks won by 7 percentage points. The 1st District includes the eastern part of the state and a swath of south-central Iowa. Miller-Meeks has been in tight races before. In 2020, she defeated Democrat Rita Hart by six votes. Republican incumbents held onto Iowa’s three other congressional seats on Tuesday.

