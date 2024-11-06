Democrats lose trifecta in Michigan, hobbling Gov. Whitmer’s agenda

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Democrats will lose their historic trifecta after Republicans gained a majority in the state House of Representatives. Democrats still hold the majority in the Senate, which was not up for reelection this year, meaning the House Republicans will at most stall Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s agenda in the final two years of her term. After Democrats obtained control in both chambers and the governor’s office in 2022, they passed sweeping progressive legislation from gun control to labor rights. Republicans had campaigned this year largely on the economy and cost of living, delivering the caucus more seats than needed to take majority.

