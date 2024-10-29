One candidate for West Va. governor defends abortion bans. The other wanted abortion on the ballot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The closest West Virginia voters could come to having their say at the ballot box on whether abortion should be legal in the post-Roe v. Wade era might be in this year’s governor’s race. State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams have been leaders and occasional allies in the fight against drug abuse in West Virginia. But when it comes to reproductive rights, the two could hardly be further apart. Republican nominee Morrisey has been a vigorous defender of West Virginia’s comprehensive ban on abortion, which includes few exceptions. Williams, his Democratic opponent, tried but failed to get an abortion referendum on the November ballot.

